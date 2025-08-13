 Skip navigation
Titans claim LB Brian Asamoah off waivers from the Vikings

  
Published August 13, 2025 04:09 PM

The Titans have claimed linebacker Brian Asamoah off waivers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Vikings cut Asamoah on Tuesday, and the Titans are first in the claim order.

Minnesota made Asamoah a third-round pick in 2022, one of 10 players the Vikings drafted that year. Only running back Ty Chandler and wide receiver Jalen Nailor remain from that draft class.

Asamoah played 46 games with no starts in his time with the Vikings, seeing action on 188 defensive snaps and 802 on special teams. He played only 36 defensive snaps in 2023 and 33 in 2024.

He may have sealed his fate when he punched offensive lineman Will Fries during practice earlier this month.

Asamoah played 23 defensive snaps and six on special teams in the Vikings’ preseason opener Saturday and was cut three days later.

The Titans lack depth at the position, with Cody Barton the only guaranteed starter. Cedric Gray, Otis Reese IV and James Williams Sr. are other linebackers at the top of the team’s depth chart.