 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans cut Cardinals lead to 21-12 after Emari Demercado blunder

  
Published October 5, 2025 06:51 PM

Cardinals running back Emari Demercado didn’t learn any lessons from Colts wideout Adonai Mitchell.

Mitchell let go of the ball before crossing into the end zone during the Colts’ Week 4 loss to the Rams and Demercado did the same thing in the fourth quarter against the Titans this Sunday. Demercado appeared to score on a 72-yard run, but he let the ball come out of his hand before he actually scored. The Titans took over after a touchback and put together their best offensive drive of the game.

Quarterback Cam Ward hit Calvin Ridley for a 47-yard gain and then got the ball to the 1-yard line on a pass to fellow rookie Gunner Helm. Tony Pollard scored a couple of plays later to cut the score to 21-12.

The Titans opted not to go for two, but it remains a two-score game because kicker Joey Slye missed the extra point.