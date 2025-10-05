Titans cut Cardinals lead to 21-12 after Emari Demercado blunder

Cardinals running back Emari Demercado didn’t learn any lessons from Colts wideout Adonai Mitchell.

Mitchell let go of the ball before crossing into the end zone during the Colts’ Week 4 loss to the Rams and Demercado did the same thing in the fourth quarter against the Titans this Sunday. Demercado appeared to score on a 72-yard run, but he let the ball come out of his hand before he actually scored. The Titans took over after a touchback and put together their best offensive drive of the game.

Quarterback Cam Ward hit Calvin Ridley for a 47-yard gain and then got the ball to the 1-yard line on a pass to fellow rookie Gunner Helm. Tony Pollard scored a couple of plays later to cut the score to 21-12.

The Titans opted not to go for two, but it remains a two-score game because kicker Joey Slye missed the extra point.