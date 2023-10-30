Titans designate Mike Brown to return from injured reserve

The Titans moved defensive back Mike Brown to the team’s designated for return list.

This designation opens a 21-day practice window for Brown before the Titans are required to make a decision on whether to keep him on IR. He will not count against the team’s 53-player roster until being activated from IR, which can come anytime in the next three weeks.

Brown made the team out of training camp, and he played in the team’s first three games before being injured in Cleveland on Sept. 24. The Titans placed him on IR two days later.

He has played 26 defensive snaps and 63 on special teams this season and has one pass defensed.