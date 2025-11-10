Titans designate RB Kalel Mullings, S Mike Brown for return from IR

The Titans kicked off their return from their bye week by opening the practice window for two players on their injured reserve list.

Running back Kalel Mullings and safety Mike Brown have been designated for return. Both players will be able to practice for the next 21 days and they must be activated before the end of that three-week period in order to play again this season.

Mullings was a sixth-round pick this year and played two games before going on injured reserve with an ankle injury. All of his playing time in those appearances came on special teams.

Brown has been out with a knee injury. He had one tackle in four games before being knocked out of action.