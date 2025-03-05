Titans, Giants have identical odds to make first pick

Will the Giants make a play for a top rookie quarterback? Will they sign Aaron Rodgers?

According to the betting markets, why not both?

DraftKings has the Giants as both the co-favorite to make the first overall pick and the favorite to sign Rodgers.

The Titans and Giants have odds of -105 to make the first pick. For the Giants to do it, they’d have to trade up by two spots. And they’d presumably pick quarterback Cam Ward, given their needs at the position.

The Giants are also -150 favorites to sign Rodgers. The Steelers — who have shown no interest in Rodgers — are next at +275, followed by the Raiders and Titans at +450 each.

The idea of pairing Ward and Rodgers doesn’t make much sense. Rodgers starts in 2025. What if the Giants struggle? At what point do they switch to Ward? And how awkward will that be?

Regardless, the Giants seem likely to do one or the other. The short-term interests of coach Brian Daboll and G.M. Joe Schoen point to Rodgers. If they’re making a longer-term decision, Ward makes much more sense.