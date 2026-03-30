Titans GM Mike Borgonzi: With our roster construction, we’re taking the best available player

The Titans have added a lot of players to the roster since the start of free agency and General Manager Mike Borgonzi said that work will free them up with their first-round pick next month.

Borgonzi selected quarterback Cam Ward first overall last year and he will have to wait until No. 4 before selecting Ward’s new teammate this year. Ward’s presence takes one position out of the running, but Borgonzi said on Monday that the team will not be ruling anything else out before they’re on the board.

“Where we’re at right now, we want to take the best player available,” Borgonzi said, via the team’s website. “It depends on your roster construction, too, but where we are at, we are taking the best player available. . . . We are taking the best football player.”

Running back Jeremiyah Love, linebacker Sonny Styles and safety Caleb Downs are three top prospects in this year’s draft class who play positions that aren’t typically selected at the top of the draft, but Borgonzi’s comments suggest the Titans could buck that convention in a few weeks.

Borgonzi’s open mind extends to the possibility of a trade, but the prospect of adding a player who can help immediately may be of more interest than future assets for a team that’s 19-49 over the last four seasons.