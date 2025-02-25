Titans have been fielding trade calls about No. 1 pick

The Titans have a few decisions to make about the first overall pick in the draft, including whether they want to hold onto it.

General Manager Mike Borgonzi opened up his Tuesday press conference by fielding a question about trade interest from other teams. Borgonzi acknowledged that they have fielded some, but indicated nothing has advanced to the point of serious negotiations.

“We’ve had some phone calls,” Borgonzi said. “I’ll keep those phone calls to the vest. . . . Haven’t gone too much into it at this point.”

Another thing for the Titans to sort out is who they would take at the top of the draft and Borgonzi said that there are “a handful of players that you would deem generational talents.” That could set the stage for the team to trade out of the top spot without dropping too far down the draft order or for the team to trade down and then move back up the board.

It’s a lot for Borgonzi to sort through as he runs his first draft in Tennessee and making the right calls will be vital to the team’s hopes of a quick turnaround.