 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_notworking_250225.jpg
Why some NFL draft prospects skip Combine workouts
nbc_pft_simms_combine_250225.jpg
Simms recalls his Scouting Combine experience
nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_notworking_250225.jpg
Why some NFL draft prospects skip Combine workouts
nbc_pft_simms_combine_250225.jpg
Simms recalls his Scouting Combine experience
nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans have been fielding trade calls about No. 1 pick

  
Published February 25, 2025 11:02 AM

The Titans have a few decisions to make about the first overall pick in the draft, including whether they want to hold onto it.

General Manager Mike Borgonzi opened up his Tuesday press conference by fielding a question about trade interest from other teams. Borgonzi acknowledged that they have fielded some, but indicated nothing has advanced to the point of serious negotiations.

“We’ve had some phone calls,” Borgonzi said. “I’ll keep those phone calls to the vest. . . . Haven’t gone too much into it at this point.”

Another thing for the Titans to sort out is who they would take at the top of the draft and Borgonzi said that there are “a handful of players that you would deem generational talents.” That could set the stage for the team to trade out of the top spot without dropping too far down the draft order or for the team to trade down and then move back up the board.

It’s a lot for Borgonzi to sort through as he runs his first draft in Tennessee and making the right calls will be vital to the team’s hopes of a quick turnaround.