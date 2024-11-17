 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Titans LB Jack Gibbens carted off with ankle injury

  
Published November 17, 2024 03:21 PM

Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens was carted off after a gruesome injury that CBS declined to show a replay of.

Gibbens was injured after Vikings offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury blocked him to the ground an a minus-1 yard run by Aaron Jones with 10:55 remaining in the third quarter.

The Titans’ medical staff placed Gibbens’ lower right leg in an air cast.

The team quickly ruled him out with an ankle injury.

Gibbens’ teammates came onto the field go wish him well before he left for the X-ray room.

The Titans have made things interesting with a 98-yard touchdown throw from Will Levis to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in a defensive breakdown by the Vikings.

The Titans now trail 16-10.