Titans LB Jack Gibbens carted off with ankle injury

Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens was carted off after a gruesome injury that CBS declined to show a replay of.

Gibbens was injured after Vikings offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury blocked him to the ground an a minus-1 yard run by Aaron Jones with 10:55 remaining in the third quarter.

The Titans’ medical staff placed Gibbens’ lower right leg in an air cast.

The team quickly ruled him out with an ankle injury.

Gibbens’ teammates came onto the field go wish him well before he left for the X-ray room.

The Titans have made things interesting with a 98-yard touchdown throw from Will Levis to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in a defensive breakdown by the Vikings.

The Titans now trail 16-10.