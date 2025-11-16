 Skip navigation
Titans lead Texans 3-0 at halftime

  
November 16, 2025

The Texans drove to the Titans’ 1-yard line on their first drive. They faced a fourth-and-goal from the 1, and opted to go for it.

Titans linebacker Cody Barton was untouched on a blitz and sacked Davis Mills for an 11-yard loss. That 15-play drive is as close as the Texans got to scoring in the first half.

The Titans lead 3-0 at halftime of a game that is as boring as it sounds.

Joey Slye kicked a 56-yard field goal with 50 seconds left in the first quarter for the only points of the game.

The Texans are playing without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is missing his second game with a concussion.

Houston has outgained Tennessee 140 to 92, with Mills going 14-of-22 for 130 yards. Jayden Higgins has three catches for 32 yards.

Cam Ward is 9-of-16 for 79 yards. Calvin Ridley injured his ankle on the team’s first play from scrimmage and is questionable to return. Tony Pollard has six carries for 11 yards.