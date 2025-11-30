Titans’ Mike Brown ejected, three other players get personal fouls for post-punt fight

An otherwise dull Jaguars-Titans game turned feisty in the fourth quarter today.

Titans safety Mike Brown was ejected for his role in a fight after a punt, and three other players were flagged for personal fouls.

Brown went after Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik after Matiscik took a shot at Tennessee’s Julius Chestnut. Brown got ejected; Matiscik got a personal foul for unnecessary roughness but was not ejected.

Also flagged for unnecessary roughness personal fouls were Jaguars punter Logan Cooke and Titans cornerback Kair Elamn.

The Titans haven’t had much fight other than that incident, as they’re losing 25-3 in the fourth quarter.