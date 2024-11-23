 Skip navigation
Titans place CB L’Jarius Sneed, LB Jack Gibbens on IR, elevate CB Daryl Worley

  
Published November 23, 2024 03:48 PM

The Titans made three moves Saturday on the heels of their Sunday game against the Texans.

They placed cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and linebacker Jack Gibbens on injured reserve.

Sneed has missed the past five games with a quad injury. He now is required to miss at least four more games.

Coach Brian Callahan said Friday the team isn’t ruling out Sneed returning at some point this season.

Gibbens was carted off the field Sunday against the Vikings with a season-ending ankle injury. He had surgery on the injury earlier in the week.

The Titans also declared defensive back Daryl Worley a gameday elevation for Sunday’s game. Worley will revert to the practice squad after the game.