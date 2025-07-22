Titans place L’Jarius Sneed, Lloyd Cushenberry on PUP

The Titans have placed cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and center Lloyd Cushenberry on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp, the team announced on Tuesday.

Sneed is working his way back from a quad injury, but also had a clean-up procedure on his knee, General Manager Mike Borgonzi said during his Tuesday press conference.

Sneed was able to play just five games last season — his first with Tennessee — finishing with 23 total tackles.

Cushenberry is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered midway through last season. He said earlier in the offseason that he was “very optimistic” about playing in Tennessee’s season opener on Sept. 7.

Both Sneed and Cushenberry can return to the practice field at any point before teams reduce their roster to 53 players.