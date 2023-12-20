Titans place Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on IR, open Caleb Farley’s practice window

Titans receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been placed on injured reserve, which will end his 2023 season.

Wesbrook-Ikhine is dealing with a hand injury that will keep him out.

In 14 games this season, he caught 28 passes for 370 yards with three touchdowns.

To take Westbrook-Ikhine’s spot on the roster, the Titans have signed linebacker Garret Wallow off of Houston’s practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2021, Wallow has appeared in two games this season, playing exclusively on special teams. He’s played 32 games with five starts for the Texans over the last three years.

Tennessee has also designated cornerback Caleb Farley to return to practice, opening his 21-day practice window. Farley has been on the physically unable to perform list all season after undergoing back surgery.