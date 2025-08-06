Titans plan to play Cam Ward, other starters in all three preseason games

Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward described the team’s offense as “very mid” recently and the unit will get several opportunities to polish up their act in the coming weeks.

Head coach Brian Callahan said at a Wednesday press conference that the plan is for Ward and the rest of the team’s starters to play in all three of the team’s preseason games. The first of those games comes in Tampa on Saturday.

Callahan said that the starters will play a series or two in that game along with the work they do in a joint practice with the Bucs on Thursday. The team will also have a joint practice with the Falcons next week and Callahan said that playing time for their game against Atlanta will be determined by how that session goes.

The Titans wrap up the preseason at home against the Vikings and the hope is that Ward and company can earn a better review by the time all of that action is in the books.