 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL
nbc_pft_finishsentence_250307.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Metcalf, Deebo, Wagner, Watson

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL
nbc_pft_finishsentence_250307.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Metcalf, Deebo, Wagner, Watson

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans re-sign exclusive rights free agents Otis Reese IV, Keondre Coburn

  
Published March 7, 2025 04:37 PM

The Titans big news Friday came in the release of edge rusher Harold Landry.

The team announced the move after not finding a trade partner, and Landry will hit the free agent market.

The Titans made two other moves Friday: They re-signed linebacker Otis Reese IV and defensive lineman Keondre Coburn to one-year contracts. Both were scheduled to be exclusive rights free agents.

Reese has appeared in 20 games for the Titans since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He has 38 tackles, one interception and one pass defensed in his career, while playing 179 defensive snaps and 348 on special teams.

Coburn has played 19 games for the Titans over the past two seasons after previously playing one game with the Chiefs. In his career, he has totaled 22 tackles while playing 233 defensive snaps and 26 on special teams.