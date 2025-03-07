Titans re-sign exclusive rights free agents Otis Reese IV, Keondre Coburn

The Titans big news Friday came in the release of edge rusher Harold Landry.

The team announced the move after not finding a trade partner, and Landry will hit the free agent market.

The Titans made two other moves Friday: They re-signed linebacker Otis Reese IV and defensive lineman Keondre Coburn to one-year contracts. Both were scheduled to be exclusive rights free agents.

Reese has appeared in 20 games for the Titans since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He has 38 tackles, one interception and one pass defensed in his career, while playing 179 defensive snaps and 348 on special teams.

Coburn has played 19 games for the Titans over the past two seasons after previously playing one game with the Chiefs. In his career, he has totaled 22 tackles while playing 233 defensive snaps and 26 on special teams.