Titans to release Harold Landry after team did not find trade partner

Late last month, word emerged that the Titans had given edge rusher Harold Landry permission to seek a trade.

But at this point, no partner has emerged for Tennessee.

Now the club will release Landry, according to multiple reports.

Landry, a second-round pick in 2018, had two years remaining on his contract, though he no longer had any guaranteed money. The Titans will save $10.95 million against the cap in 2025 and $17.5 million in 2026 by releasing Landry.

After missing the entire 2022 season due to a torn ACL, Landry played all 17 games in each of the last two seasons. In 2024, he tallied 9.0 sacks with 15 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits along with four passes defensed.

Landry has recorded 50.5 sacks in his 98 career games.

Once the transaction becomes official, Landry will be free to meet and sign with another team.