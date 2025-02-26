 Skip navigation
Titans give Harold Landry permission to talk to teams about a trade

  
Published February 26, 2025 07:58 AM

The Titans’ offseason may include a trade involving edge rusher Harold Landry.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Titans have given Landry permission to speak to other teams about a potential swap.

Landry has two years left on his contract. He has a base salary of $17.5 million and a cap number of $24.05 million each season. Trading Landry before June 1 would clear $10.95 million in cap space.

Landry was a 2018 second-round pick in Tennessee. He has 50.5 career sacks, including nine during the 2024 season, and his departure would likely add some draft capital for new General Manager Mike Borgonzi to use in a bid to build a winning roster in Tennessee.