Titans re-sign DL C.J. Ravenell, G Garrett Dellinger

The Titans announced that a pair of their exclusive rights free agents will be sticking with the team in 2026.

Defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell and guard Garrett Dellinger have both re-signed with the team. Wide receiver Bryce Oliver and linebacker Anfernee Orji are their other exclusive rights free agents.

Ravenell had six tackles in 14 games with the Titans last season. He joined the team as a waiver claim after being let go by the Ravens last summer.

Dellinger was claimed off of waivers from the Browns late in the regular season. He did not play in any games for Tennessee and appeared in one game for Cleveland.