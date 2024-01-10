Titans request to interview Aaron Glenn for head coach

The Titans will look at at least one of Detroit’s coordinators for their head coaching vacancy.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tennessee has requested to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the role.

Glenn has been Detroit’s defensive coordinator for the the last three seasons The Lions improved to No. 19 in yards allowed and No. 23 in points allowed this season.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 1994 draft, Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowler over his 15-year career. He recorded 41 interceptions in 205 career games.

Glenn has also drawn interest from the Chargers and Commanders as a head coaching candidate.