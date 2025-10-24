Titans rule out Calvin Ridley, Jeffery Simmons for Week 8

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley will miss another game for the Titans.

Ridley has been ruled out due to the hamstring injury that also kept him from playing against the Patriots last Sunday. Ridley was out of practice all of this week as well.

The Titans have also ruled out defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons for their game against the Colts. Simmons injured his hamstring against the Patriots and Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy called him week-to-week a few days ago.

Offensive lineman Blake Hance (shoulder, back) and wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee) are the other Titans who have been ruled out. The team announced that they have signed Mason Kinsey off the practice squad to provide some more depth at wide receiver.