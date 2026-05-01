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Titans sign 11 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 1, 2026 12:19 PM

The Titans signed five draft picks this week and they’ve also added 11 undrafted free agents to their roster.

Wide receiver Tyren Montgomery is part of the group as he tries to make the jump from D3 John Carroll to the NFL. Montgomery caught 119 passes for 1,528 yards and 15 touchdowns in his final college season.

The Titans have also signed UTSA linebacker Shad Banks, Illinois wide receiver Hank Beatty, N.C. State linebacker Sean Brown, USC safety Bishop Fitzgerald, Clemson cornerback Jeadyn Lukus, Houston cornerback Latrell McCutchin, Tennessee cornerback Jalen McMurray, Louisville tackle Rasheed Miller, Purdue linebacker Mani Powell, and Notre Dame tackle Aamil Wagner.

All the newly signed players are taking part in the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend.