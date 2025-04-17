 Skip navigation
Titans sign offensive linemen Sam Mustipher, Brenden Jaimes, Oli Udoh

  
Published April 17, 2025 04:21 PM

The Titans signed three offensive linemen in the early stages of free agency and they announced the signing of three more on Thursday.

They have added Sam Mustipher, Brenden Jaimes, and Oli Udoh to their 90-man roster. Tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was released in a corresponding move.

Mustipher played 12 games and made one start at center for the Chargers in 2024. He made 41 starts over three seasons with the Bears and has also played for the Ravens.

Jaimes also played for the Chargers last year and has seen time at both center and guard. He played nine games last year and 46 over four seasons with thee AFC West club.

Udoh played 14 games for the Saints last season and started 18 games at guard and tackle for the Vikings earlier in his career.

Petit-Frere opened last season as the starting right tackle, but got benched early in the year. He returned to the first team due to other injuries, but his release shows there were no plans for him in Tennessee this year.