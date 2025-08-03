Titans sign OL Arlington Hambright, waive WR Ramel Keyton

The Titans made a change to their roster on Sunday morning.

They announced that they have signed offensive lineman Arlington Hambright. They waived wide receiver Ramel Keyton in a corresponding move.

Hambright signed to Tennessee’s practice squad last year and went on to play in four games on special teams for the Titans during the regular season. He was a 2020 Bears seventh-round pick and played nine games as a rookie. He also saw action for the Colts in 2023.

Keyton signed with the team after Treylon Burks fractured his collarbone in a training camp practice. He had one catch for the Raiders last season.