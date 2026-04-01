 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

FalconsnewUnis4-3.jpg
Falcons unveil new uniforms for 2026
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260403.jpg
Breaking down Goodell’s response to Florida AG
nbc_pft_packerstalk_260403.jpg
How can LaFleur better communicate with players?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

FalconsnewUnis4-3.jpg
Falcons unveil new uniforms for 2026
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260403.jpg
Breaking down Goodell’s response to Florida AG
nbc_pft_packerstalk_260403.jpg
How can LaFleur better communicate with players?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans sign RB Michael Carter, WR Lance McCutcheon

  
Published April 1, 2026 02:47 PM

On a busy day for the Titans, they’ve made a third and fourth addition to their offense.

The Titans are signing free agent running back Michael Carter and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.

The signing will reunite Carter with Titans head coach Robert Saleh, who was the Jets’ coach when they drafted Carter in the fourth round in 2021. Carter started 21 games for the Jets before he was waived and claimed by the Cardinals in 2023.

McCutcheon is re-signing with the Titans after playing for them last season. He has previously spent time with the Rams, Texans, Jets and Steelers.

The Titans also signed quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver K.J. Osborn today.