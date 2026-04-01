Titans sign RB Michael Carter, WR Lance McCutcheon

On a busy day for the Titans, they’ve made a third and fourth addition to their offense.

The Titans are signing free agent running back Michael Carter and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.

The signing will reunite Carter with Titans head coach Robert Saleh, who was the Jets’ coach when they drafted Carter in the fourth round in 2021. Carter started 21 games for the Jets before he was waived and claimed by the Cardinals in 2023.

McCutcheon is re-signing with the Titans after playing for them last season. He has previously spent time with the Rams, Texans, Jets and Steelers.

The Titans also signed quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver K.J. Osborn today.