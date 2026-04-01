Titans to sign WR K.J. Osborn

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn is headed to Tennessee.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Titans are going to sign Osborn to a one-year contract.

Osborn failed to make the Commanders out of training camp last summer and spent time on the Falcons’ practice squad, but he did not appear in any regular season games with Atlanta. He played one game for Washington in 2024 and caught seven passes for 57 yards in seven games for New England before heading to the Commanders as a waiver claim.

Osborn spent his first four seasons with the Vikings. He had 158 catches for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns during his time in Minnesota.