 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

FalconsnewUnis4-3.jpg
Falcons unveil new uniforms for 2026
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260403.jpg
Breaking down Goodell’s response to Florida AG
nbc_pft_packerstalk_260403.jpg
How can LaFleur better communicate with players?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

FalconsnewUnis4-3.jpg
Falcons unveil new uniforms for 2026
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260403.jpg
Breaking down Goodell’s response to Florida AG
nbc_pft_packerstalk_260403.jpg
How can LaFleur better communicate with players?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans to sign WR K.J. Osborn

  
Published April 1, 2026 11:49 AM

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn is headed to Tennessee.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Titans are going to sign Osborn to a one-year contract.

Osborn failed to make the Commanders out of training camp last summer and spent time on the Falcons’ practice squad, but he did not appear in any regular season games with Atlanta. He played one game for Washington in 2024 and caught seven passes for 57 yards in seven games for New England before heading to the Commanders as a waiver claim.

Osborn spent his first four seasons with the Vikings. He had 158 catches for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns during his time in Minnesota.