Titans sign WR Matt Landers, waive WR Colton Dowell

The Titans closed out the week by making changes to their wide receiver group.

The team announced that they have signed Matt Landers to their 90-man roster. Colton Dowell was waived in a corresponding move.

Landers has made a number of stops since going undrafted out of Arkansas in 2023, but has not appeared in any regular season games for the Seahawks, Panthers, Browns, and Patriots. He also spent time with a pair of clubs in the UFL.

Dowell was a 2023 seventh-round pick in Tennessee and had one catch for three yards during his rookie season. Dowell tore his ACL near the end of that campaign and missed all of last year.