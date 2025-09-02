Titans to sign LB Kyzir White to practice squad

Veteran linebacker Kyzir White is headed to Tennessee.

White confirmed a report from Jordan Schultz on X.com that he’s signing with the Titans on Tuesday. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that White will initially join Tennessee’s practice squad.

White spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals, who will host the Titans on October 5. He started all 28 games he played for Arizona and had 227 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Cedric Gray and Cody Barton are currently listed as the starting linebackers on the Titans’ depth chart. James Williams and Dorian Mausi are listed as their backups.