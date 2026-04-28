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Titans viewed Carnell Tate as “a clear guy for us to take” at No. 4

  
Published April 28, 2026 03:25 PM

When the Titans were on the clock with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the consensus in their draft room was that wide receiver Carnell Tate was the player to pick.

Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler said today that the team’s decision-makers were all on board with the kind of contribution they thought they could expect from Tate.

“At the end of the day with Carnell,” Ziegler said, “we just had a very good, consensus vision on what he is going to do, where he is going to play, how he is going to fit in and what he is going to bring to this team. We feel we are really getting a complete three-down player. . . . He was a clear guy for us to take and we are really excited about it.”

Tate is a big-play receiver who averaged 17.2 yards per catch and scored nine touchdowns last season at Ohio State. The Titans hope he and Cam Ward are making big plays together for years to come.