Titans waive T Isaiah Prince, G Arlington Hambright

The Titans cleared some space on their 90-man roster for incoming rookies.

The team announced that they have waived tackle Isaiah Prince and guard Arlington Hambright. There are now 73 players on the roster in Tennessee and a number of the open spots will be taken by undrafted rookie signings.

Prince appeared in one game for the Titans last season. He played two games for the Falcons in 2023, 15 games for the Bengals in 2021, and four games for the Dolphins in 2019.

Hambright played in four games for Tennessee last year. He’s also seen time with the Colts and Bears.

