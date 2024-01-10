Ran Carthon: Titans will define their vision for franchise “at the right moment”

Head coach Mike Vrabel was the face of the Titans franchise for the last six years, so the decision to fire him on Tuesday represents a major change in the organization’s vision of what it wants to be in the future.

There wasn’t much information given about that vision after the firing. Team owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement that they are looking for “an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions” and General Manager Ran Carthon said in a press conference that the team needs to find a coach that “will fit with that vision” of a more successful team.

When it comes to sharing what goes into that vision, though, Carthon said “it’s best to keep that tight amongst ourselves as we go through that process.”

“I think at the right moment we’ll define that vision,” Carthon said, via Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean.. “That’s going to come when we hire our next head coach and we’ll give you guys a more detailed description at that time.”

There does not seem to be one person who will be doing the defining within the Titans’ building. Carthon said he expects it to be “a vote” when asked about who will have the final say on a hire, which was one of many answers that made it hard to see the direction the Titans are planning to go in after moving on from Vrabel.