Titans will have seven open practices during 2025 training camp

The Titans have announced their training camp schedule, which includes seven opportunities for fans to see this year’s No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward practice this summer.

Tennessee will hold six of its seven open practices at team headquarters, Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. The first session there will take place on Wednesday, July 23.

There will also be a practice at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 26.

While all practices are free to attend, fans must register for a ticket on the Titans’ website.

Tennessee will announce times for all practices in the coming weeks.