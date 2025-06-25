 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Titans will have seven open practices during 2025 training camp

  
Published June 25, 2025 11:23 AM

The Titans have announced their training camp schedule, which includes seven opportunities for fans to see this year’s No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward practice this summer.

Tennessee will hold six of its seven open practices at team headquarters, Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. The first session there will take place on Wednesday, July 23.

There will also be a practice at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 26.

While all practices are free to attend, fans must register for a ticket on the Titans’ website.

Tennessee will announce times for all practices in the coming weeks.