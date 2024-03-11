To beat Aaron Donald’s deal, Chris Jones needs to earn his offseason workout bonus (at least once)

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones caught and passed Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for the highest-paying contract at the position. To make it truly happen, Jones will have to put in more work — literally.

The goal was to get more than $95 million over three years. That’s what the Rams gave Donald in 2022. Jones got there, with another $300,000.

However, the $300,000 isn’t guaranteed. He’ll need to work for it. Specifically, he’ll need to participate in the offseason workout program in 2024, 2025, or 2026.

To qualify, he’ll need to participate in at least 84.735 percent of the total workouts, and at least 85 percent of the OTAs. (Here are the rest of the details of the contract.)

With $95 million already coming over the next three years, it might be tempting to punt on compliance with the minimums needed to qualify for the extra $100,000 in each of the next three years. If he truly wants to surpass Donald, however, Jones needs to do that, at least once.