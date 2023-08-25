To trade him, 49ers might have to pick up some of Trey Lance’s 2024 pay

As the 49ers try to figure out quarterback Trey Lance’s future, a potential trade remains on the radar screen. But there’s an issue.

The remainder of his rookie deal is fully guaranteed. While all but $940,000 of his 2023 compensation has been paid, Lance’s new team would also be on the hook for $5.31 million for 2024.

This could require, as one league source has explained it, the 49ers to agree to pay some of the money due in 2024.

The clock is ticking on the 49ers, if their unspoken goal is to unload Lance and keep Brandon Allen as their third-string quarterback. If they can’t trade Lance by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, they’ll either have to carry four quarterbacks on the roster until trading Lance or release Allen. As a vested veteran, he could immediately sign with any other team.

If the 49ers release Lance and if he clears waivers, the 49ers would be on the hook for the full $6.25 million, minus whatever he makes elsewhere this year and next year.

It’s unclear how it will play out. It is clear that the 49ers are trying to trade Lance. Ultimately, Lance will have to believe it’s better for him in the short term and the long term to head to a new team at this late stage of the preseason. And the 49ers might have to agree to cut a check to Lance in 2024 in order to get something in return for him.

Otherwise, their only play might be to release him and to hope someone claims Lance on waivers, absolving the 49ers of any further financial responsibility.