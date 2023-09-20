Today is a perfect day to order Father of Mine

I haven’t mentioned my new mob novel in a while. I need to mention it today.

The book Father of Mine was inspired by my own father’s experiences as a small-town bookie who was loosely connected to the local mob. And my own father would have turned 102 years old today.

I wrote about him two years ago, on what would have been his one hundredth birthday. He died in 1998, roughly 10 years after shutting down the bar where he took many of the bets that helped keep a roof over my head while growing up.

You can buy it here. The ebook is only $4.99, and the print edition currently is $14.99. If you like what you read here, you will like Father of Mine.

You also might like this. As legalized sports betting continues to spread throughout the land, more than five years after the Supreme Court opened the floodgates for any and every state to embrace it, I continue to be very concerned about the many ways in which this new dynamic can negatively impact the NFL. My latest book, tentatively titled Big Shield, delves into how greed and power and gambling can combine to create major problems for pro football.

My agent, Chris Bucci, is currently shopping it to publishers. If we get an offer we like, we’ll sell it. If we don’t get an offer we like, I’ll make it available to you directly.

Will the NFL like Big Shield? Um, probably not (even though it’s entirely fictional). Is it any different from the stuff I write here on a regular basis about areas in which the league might need to button up its business? Definitely not.

You will definitely like Big Shield, if/when it becomes available. For now, you can fill your free time by getting swept away (hopefully) in the 1970s mob tale told in Father of Mine.