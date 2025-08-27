Todd Bowles: Kyle Trask had a good run, Teddy Bridgewater gives us a better chance

One of the notable moves the Buccaneers made while setting their initial 53-man roster was the decision to release quarterback Kyle Trask.

The 2021 second-round pick re-signed with the team in the offseason, but signing Teddy Bridgewater during training camp was a sign that the Bucs weren’t thrilled with their depth chart behind Baker Mayfield. Bridgewater had a few weeks to work with the team and that was enough to show head coach Todd Bowles and the rest of the decision-makers that he was the right choice for the No. 2 spot.

“Well, obviously [Bridgewater] brings experience, but he brings a wealth of knowledge,” Bowles said, via a transcript from the team. “He can command the offense right now. Him being older has a lot to do with it, but him being accurate and understanding what we’re trying to do has a lot to do with it as well. We had Kyle for four years and it was a good four-year run. We just feel like we’ve got a better chance with Teddy.”

Bowles said the team was still working through whether Trask could return to the practice squad. He also mentioned undrafted rookie Connor Bazelak as a possibility for that spot and the team will fill out that portion of their roster in the coming days.