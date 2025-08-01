Todd Bowles: Mike Evans looks like he’s found the fountain of youth

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans said this week that he feels ready to “put on a great show” during his 12th season with the team and his work in camp has convinced one important observer that he’ll prove to be good to his word.

Head coach Todd Bowles said on NFL Network that Evans is showing no signs of slowing down as he approaches his 32nd birthday later this month.

“This is probably the freshest I’ve seen him in training camp from a fresh in practice standpoint and a competing standpoint,” Bowles said. “I’ve never seen him better. Usually he gets a tweak here and there and has to sit out. He hasn’t had that. He’s been jumping in every time. He blocks. He runs routes. It looks like he’s having more fun than he’s ever had and he’s found the fountain of youth. We’re gonna ride him ‘til the cows come home.”

Chris Godwin is still working his way back from a leg injury, but the Bucs have Jalen McMillan and first-round pick Emeka Egbuka at receiver along with Evans, so there’s no shortage of places for Baker Mayfield to go with the ball. History says that Evans is going to be the top option as long as he’s healthy, though, and that makes Bowles’s comments a reason for optimism about what the Bucs will do on offense this season.