Mike Evans ready to “put on a show” as he goes for 12th 1,000-yard season in a row

Mike Evans is the only receiver in NFL history to begin a career with 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Jerry Rice had 927 as a rookie before putting together 11 seasons in a row with at least 1,000 yards.

No one else in NFL history has ever had 11 consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 yards.

Evans, 31, will go for 12 in a row in the franchise’s 50th season.

“I’m just happy that we have a really great team and we’re using this training camp to put everything together to have one of the best seasons for the 50th,” Evans said. “I’m excited to put on a great show for y’all.”

Evans has played with Josh McCown, Mike Glennon, Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield. The seventh overall pick in 2014 is entering his 12th and possibly final season with the Bucs as 2025 is the final year of his contract.

“I’m getting up there in experience,” Evans said. “I’ve been [one of] the oldest or the most experienced Bucs for the past couple of seasons now since Tom left. I feel pretty great, though. I feel pretty great. As I’m getting older, I’m just focusing on what’s in front of me, and that’s this season.”

The fan favorite wants another 1,000 yards this season as much for Bucs fans as for himself.

“That is what makes it even sweeter, that people want it as bad as I do. I appreciate them for that,” Evans said.