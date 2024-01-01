Todd Bowles: Saints did what they were supposed to do, we didn’t

The Buccaneers came into Sunday’s game with the Saints on a four-game winning streak that put them in position to clinch their third straight NFC South title with another victory, but the division remains up for grabs on Monday.

New Orleans opened the game with a touchdown drive that ate up nearly eight minutes and they ran their lead to 20-0 before the Bucs were finally able to muster a little fight. Their slow start and four turnovers proved to be too much to overcome, however. That left head coach Todd Bowles lamenting a missed opportunity when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“The coaches have got to come up with a better game plan on both sides of the ball and the players have got to play it better,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “We were off kilter from the start. They did a good job manufacturing a drive down the field and keeping us off balance. They did a good job getting turnovers. They did what they were supposed to do, came in here and did it, and we didn’t.”

The good news for the Buccaneers is that they came into the final two weeks of the season needing one win to secure the division crown. Their second chance comes against the 2-14 Panthers in Week 18 and a better effort than they put forth this weekend should be able to get them the victory.