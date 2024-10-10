Todd Downing will serve as Jets offensive play-caller

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich has made the call to switch things up on offense.

Ulbrich announced in his Thursday press conference that passing game coordinator Todd Downing will take over offensive play-calling from coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. But Hackett will stay on the team’s staff.

“After a lot of time to think about it — and did not make this decision easily by any means — I’m going to make Todd Downing the play-caller for the New York Jets going forward,” Ulbrich said. “And this is more a byproduct of a different take on things. I’m not saying it’s a better or worse take on things by any means. But just a different take on things, a fresh approach. So, ultimately, Todd will have the full say on the game plan and, ultimately, the plays that are called within the game.

“Staying that as well, just another testament to the human being that Nathaniel Hackett is — the fact that he’s going to give this everything in his body, and heart, and soul, and he’s going to be a big part of the success we’re going to have going forward from an offensive perspective. And just, I feel so fortunate that he’s staying with us. I mean, here’s a guy who’s been a head coach in this league and willing to draw cards, willing to do whatever it takes — and the true heart of a servant. Just, I feel so fortunate that he’s on our staff that he’s in our lies and I can’t speak enough good things about him.”

Hackett was hired last year after he’d been fired as Broncos head coach with two games left in his first season. New York is currently No. 25 in points scored and No. 27 in total yards. The club is No. 32 in rushing, having gained just 402 yards on the ground.

Downing was the Titans offensive coordinator from 2021-2022 and Ulbrich said Downing’s offenses left an impression.

“I’ve always had a ton of respect for Todd,” Ulbrich said. “Schematically, I’m always looking at a guy like that as — that’s a small piece of the puzzle for me. It really is the style of play, which that group — what are they embodying? The casual fan that’s watching the game, what are they walking away saying about that offense?

“And for every Tennessee offense that I ever went against when Todd was the play-caller there, they were tough. They were ruthless. They finished. They ran the ball. They played on their terms. And there’s definitely a style that appealed to me in that way.”

Ulbrich also noted that he will continue to serve as the team’s defensive coordinator and call the defensive plays as interim head coach.