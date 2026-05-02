Todd Monken addresses the Shilo Sanders comments about Mary Kay Cabot

Shilo Sanders, the brother of Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, created a stir in recent days by making a misogynistic remark about longtime Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, and by following it not with an apology but an explanation that only reinforced his misguided views.

Browns coach Todd Monken is doing his best to steer clear of the controversy.

Appearing Friday on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Monken was asked whether he’ll be addressing the team about the potential problems that such matters can cause.

“That’s a man making a comment on social media,” Monken said. “That’s someone reporting something they believe. That’s their opinion. Fine, I’m — not my opinion, I didn’t say that. Our daily inner workings with the quarterbacks and the players is gonna mean more than what is said outside of there.

“Ultimately, do I believe that our players look at social media? Of course. Do I? Yes. I mean, do most of us? Yes, that’s the world we live in. But ultimately with the players, like, I think that has changed over the last few years of how do you get your players to deal with things that are being said about them, good or bad? How do you manage that? I think that is a real challenge, but ultimately like I said, if that’s gonna be what defines you, then you’re gonna struggle to be either the head coach, be an offensive coordinator, or be our quarterback.”

He’s right, although it would have been nice to hear him express an opinion that Shilo took his own opinions too far.

Monken’s broader message is that there will always be scrutiny of NFL players and coaches. Anyone who spends their time worrying about that won’t be in the best possible position to succeed.

“Someone told me years ago that if the president has a 55-percent approval rating, he’s killing it,” Monken said. “Well, I don’t know shit I’ll shoot for 60. . . . That’s part of what we do. It’s part of the scrutiny that comes with it.”

There’s a deeper message there, one that Monken probably hopes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will catch. Opinions on social media shouldn’t bother you. They shouldn’t bother your family members.

And there’s nothing to be gained by reacting to them.