Todd Monken: If you empower players, they put in more time and effort

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has liked having a bigger voice in the construction of the team’s offense under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken this offseason and Monken explained why he’s opened the door to his players during a Thursday press conference.

Monken told reporters that he likes plays that work and welcomes suggestions from anyone “as long as it’s well thought out and I think it fits” with the overall philosophy of the offense. He cautioned that he doesn’t want “28 suggestions,” but said he wants players involved in building the offense because he believes it gives them a greater stake in how things go.

“If you empower your players, you’re more receptive to their ideas and they put more time and effort into it,” Monken said. “Not just things that they, but things they may see on film or what’s on their mind in terms of a better way of doing it. If they don’t have confidence it what we do, we’re really in trouble. I think that’s a step in the right direction.”

There is a great deal of curiosity about what the Ravens offense is going to look like with Monken at the helm and players like Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Mark Andrews, and Zay Flowers on the field. We’ll start to find out on September 10 against the Texans.