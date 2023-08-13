Lamar Jackson on Todd Monken empowering him in offense: I’m glad he’s listening to me

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has turned over the keys of the offense to Lamar Jackson.

“It’s great,” Jackson said during the broadcast of Saturday night’s preseason game. “I’ve been sending him plays of stuff I’ve been seeing, and he’s been putting them in practice, and they’re working. So it’s like, I’m glad he’s listening to me, man.”

Monken is the third offensive coordinator that Jackson has had in his sixth season.

The 2019 MVP already feels comfortable with Monken, whose resume includes directing Tampa Bay’s passing offense to No. 1 in the league in 2018 and most recently helping Georgia win back-to-back national championships.

“The meeting room — I wish you guys could see the meeting rooms,” Jackson said. “He’s full of expressing what he’s got going on in his mind. His mind is everywhere. It’s like, ‘I love you as a coach right now.’ You know, I’m grateful for him.”

Jackson, who is 49-21 as a starter, has missed 10 games with injuries the past two seasons. As long as Jackson remains healthy, the Ravens should remain contenders.