Todd Monken on Odell Beckham Jr.: I liked his skillset, work ethic in Cleveland

  
Published April 10, 2023 12:57 PM
April 10, 2023 12:25 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how the Ravens agreeing to a one-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr. could either frustrate Lamar Jackson financially or convince the QB to return to Baltimore.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a new member of the Ravens, but he won’t have to introduce himself to the team’s offensive coordinator.

Todd Monken held the same title with the Browns when Beckham joined Cleveland for the 2019 season, so he has first-hand experience with the latest addition to the team’s passing attack. Beckham’s usage was a topic of conversation during the season, but Monken said earlier this year that he doesn’t know “why everybody gets pissed off” when a skill position player wants the ball.

At his introductory press conference after being hired by the Ravens, Monken said that he thinks it is “awesome” when players “want opportunities to showcase their ability” and that he had a positive experience with Beckham even though things didn’t work out as hoped during a 6-10 season.

“I think he’s tremendously skilled , and I like his personality. He likes to compete. . . . I liked Odell a lot,” Monken said, via the Ravens website. “I liked his skillset, liked his work ethic. He fought through an injury. Tremendous.”

Beckham finished that season with 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, which turned out to be his high-water mark in a run with the Browns that ended with his release during the 2021 season. The Ravens will be hoping things go better in Beckham’s second tour of duty with Monken in the AFC North.