Todd Monken talks about missing coaches’ photo at annual meeting

An unexpected scheduling change caused two NFL coaches to miss the annual meeting group photo last week. Browns coach Todd Monken was one of them, and he had some fun with it in a press conference held in conjunction with the first week of the team’s offseason program.

“I really don’t give a shit,” Monken said regarding the missed photo. “I mean, nothing to do with me. I mean, they moved the meeting. I didn’t miss it. I was just trying to get a sweet haircut. That’s what I was trying to do. And then they moved the meeting. Now you can claim that I should have been at the meeting when they moved it up and my ass would have known that’s when it was — yeah, OK, I got you.

“And was it disappointing? You bet your ass it was disappointing. Am I allowed to be head coach if I’m not in the head coach’s picture? You think with AI they could have done that quickly and got me in there? But no, it’s the way it is. It’ll be under the bridge. And what will matter most is how we move from here and do we win or not. Ultimately none of that will matter.”

He’s right. And it’s weird, frankly, that the powers that be didn’t make sure the photo was taken at a time when all coaches were present.

No, the photo doesn’t mean anything. It gives the media something to talk about for a day.