 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_vrabel_260408.jpg
What to make of Vrabel and Russini story
nbc_pftpm_antitrust_260408.jpg
Viability of NFL’s antitrust exemption in question
nbc_pftpm_18games_260408.jpg
How far will NFL push for 18-game season?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_vrabel_260408.jpg
What to make of Vrabel and Russini story
nbc_pftpm_antitrust_260408.jpg
Viability of NFL’s antitrust exemption in question
nbc_pftpm_18games_260408.jpg
How far will NFL push for 18-game season?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Monken talks about missing coaches’ photo at annual meeting

  
Published April 8, 2026 07:33 PM

An unexpected scheduling change caused two NFL coaches to miss the annual meeting group photo last week. Browns coach Todd Monken was one of them, and he had some fun with it in a press conference held in conjunction with the first week of the team’s offseason program.

“I really don’t give a shit,” Monken said regarding the missed photo. “I mean, nothing to do with me. I mean, they moved the meeting. I didn’t miss it. I was just trying to get a sweet haircut. That’s what I was trying to do. And then they moved the meeting. Now you can claim that I should have been at the meeting when they moved it up and my ass would have known that’s when it was — yeah, OK, I got you.

“And was it disappointing? You bet your ass it was disappointing. Am I allowed to be head coach if I’m not in the head coach’s picture? You think with AI they could have done that quickly and got me in there? But no, it’s the way it is. It’ll be under the bridge. And what will matter most is how we move from here and do we win or not. Ultimately none of that will matter.”

He’s right. And it’s weird, frankly, that the powers that be didn’t make sure the photo was taken at a time when all coaches were present.

No, the photo doesn’t mean anything. It gives the media something to talk about for a day.