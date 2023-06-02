 Skip navigation
Tom Brady: Bill Belichick and I have a great relationship

  
Published June 2, 2023 12:23 AM

Tom Brady’s departure from New England to play his final three seasons in Tampa Bay was widely reported as being at least in part because he was having friction with coach Bill Belichick, but Brady now says that the two of them actually had few problems.

Brady told ESPN he “was very fortunate ” to play for Belichick.

“Were there times where you know it wasn’t always eye to eye? Very few and far between, actually. I still envision our relationship as positive and always will,” Brady said.

Brady said Belichick “was one of the first people to text me after we won the Super Bowl in Tampa.”

Still, if Brady and Belichick had such a good relationship, it’s hard to understand why they couldn’t make it work for Brady to end his career in New England. Brady was still an MVP-caliber quarterback in Tampa Bay, and his departure from New England sure seemed to be influenced at least in part by his relationship with Belichick.