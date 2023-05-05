Tom Brady calls prediction he won’t work for Fox “fake news”

Tom Brady apparently has too much time on his hands.

Brady on Friday posted a comment on Instragram in response to a story based on a prediction that he possibly won’t go through with his plan to work for Fox, after all.

Via TMZ.com, Brady said “FakeNews ” regarding this image from SI.com: “Skepticism Reportedly Remains About Tom Brady Broadcasting Games For Fox.”

But it was never news. It started because Andrew Marchand of the New York Post recently adjusted to 51 percent his current belief that Brady won’t ultimately call games for Fox.

Last year, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox, to begin after his playing career. He’s currently retired from the NFL for a second time. He has said he’ll start working for Fox in 2024.

Until he actually does it, there’s a chance he’ll back out. It wouldn’t be the first time he changed his plans about something. And probably not the last.