Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tom Brady is one playoff win from having as many as any franchise, other than the Patriots

  
Published January 13, 2023 12:58 PM
Mike Florio can't quite understand why the Cowboys are favored on the road against the Buccaneers, and Peter King shares why Tony Pollard needs to "be right" in order for Dallas to move on.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has won 35 postseason games in his career, one of the many postseason records Brady owns . But he doesn’t just have more playoff wins than any quarterback. He has more playoff wins than almost any franchise.

If the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys on Sunday, Brady will have 36 playoff wins, as many as any team other than the Patriots .

The Patriots are first in NFL history with 37 postseason wins -- 30 of them with Brady at quarterback. The Packers and Steelers are tied for second at 36 postseason wins. The Cowboys are third with 35.

So if Brady gets his 36th postseason win on Monday night, he’ll be tied with the Packers and Steelers. If he gets his 37th postseason win in the divisional round, he’ll have as many on his own as New England has in its franchise history. And if Brady gets his 38th postseason win in the NFC Championship Game, he’ll move ahead of the Patriots, and Brady himself will have more postseason games than any franchise in NFL history.