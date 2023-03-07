Tom Brady laughs off talk that he may come out of retirement again

Last year, Tom Brady retired on February 1 and then un-retired on March 13. This year, Brady again retired on February 1, but as of March 7, he’s not backing down.

Responding to talk at the Scouting Combine that Brady might not really be done , Brady took to Twitter today with a tweet in which he said -- in a joking manner -- that his family responsibilities wouldn’t allow him to return.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” Brady wrote .

At the moment, Brady seems to be retired for real. But that doesn’t mean Brady can’t change his mind, perhaps later in the offseason, perhaps during training camp, perhaps even if some contending team loses its starting quarterback during the 2023 regular season.

No one is saying that Brady is definitely coming back for the 2023 season, but it’s impossible to say for sure that he isn’t, either. No matter how much time he’s spending right now with his daughter and her kitten.