Tom Brady to call his first Buccaneers game on Sunday

The Cowboys play on Thursday Night Football, which is an Amazon Prime production. Thus, Tom Brady is off the Cowboys this week after opening his broadcast career with three consecutive games calling America’s Team.

Instead, Brady is returning to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, the Buccaneers announced Tuesday.

Brady, who led the Bucs to the Super Bowl LV championship, will provide the color commentary for the Bucs game against the Eagles on Fox. Both teams are 2-1.

In his first year as a commentator, Brady shares the booth with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt on Fox’s No. 1 crew. The pair called Cowboys games against the Browns, Saints and Ravens the first three weeks.

Brady played three seasons for the Bucs, signing with them as a free agent in 2020 and retiring after the 2022 season.

In his three seasons in Tampa, Brady went 32-18 while completing 1,376 of 2,062 passes (66.7 percent) for 14,643 yards, 108 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. In 2021, he led the NFL in attempts (719), completions (485), passing yards (5,316) and touchdown passes (43), setting team single-season records in all those categories.

In 2022, he threw 733 passes, breaking his own Tampa Bay record and setting a new one for the NFL.

Because of his pending purchase of a piece of the Raiders, Brady is restricted by the league from production meetings and practices. So, it prevents what could have been an awkward meeting with Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, who replaced Brady.

But everyone will be listening closely for Brady’s analysis of Mayfield during Sunday’s game.