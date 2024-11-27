Tommy DeVito injury could allow Giants to make deft pivot to Drew Lock

The benching of Daniel Jones was about the team’s money, not football. The other players care about football, not the team’s money.

It has sparked a mini-mutiny, with multiple players unwilling to bite their tongues about the decision to sit Jones — or about the perceived lack of effort on Sunday. But the lack of effort shouldn’t be surprising; if management doesn’t care about putting the team in the best position to win, why should the players?

Enter the potential pivot to Drew Lock. With DeVito not on the injury report for Monday’s non-practice in advance of Thursday’s game at Dallas before showing up as limited for Tuesday with a right forearm injury, the foundation is in place to play the quarterback who should have gotten the nod when Jones was benched. If the depth chart means anything.

It will be interesting to see what another embarrassing loss might mean for the Giants. Co-owner John Mara has said he doesn’t anticipate making any big changes during or after the season. After the 30-7 post-bye loss to the Buccaneers, becoming the first team to lose in Dallas this season could be the final straw.

Playing Lock over DeVito, if that happens, might be the best and only chance to avoid the kind of disaster that could prompt Mara to hit the reset button, as soon as Friday.